Photos: Battle of the Badges III
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 02 Sep 2025 | 07:29
Bagpipers march past Sussex County Miners players during a ceremony at the Battle of the Badges III on Aug. 15 at Skylands Stadium. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Players gather before the charity softball game between the New Jersey and the Pennsylvania state police.
The game raises money for the family of Sussex County Sheriff’s Office supervisory public safety dispatcher Shannon Thonus, who died July 11 after a battle with cancer.
Troopers descend from a New Jersey State Police helicopter to the field.
Law enforcement vehicles drive past the grandstand.
New Jersey State Police Capt. A. Jones poses with a Miners fan.
The teams greet each other.
The teams pose for a joint photo.
Tags
Augusta
Battle of the Badges III
maria kovic
New Jersey State Police
Shannon Thonus
Skylands Stadium
