x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex

Sussex /
| 12 Aug 2025 | 11:08
    <b>Neighboring fire departments stop by the Pochuck Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Sussex for a dual wetdown celebrating its new equipment Saturday, Aug. 9. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Neighboring fire departments stop by the Pochuck Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Sussex for a dual wetdown celebrating its new equipment Saturday, Aug. 9. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Residents watch a dual wetdown at the Pochuck Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Sussex.</b>
    Residents watch a dual wetdown at the Pochuck Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Sussex.
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    <b>At left are the new Pierce Engine and new-to-the-department Pierce Mini-Pumper. </b>
    At left are the new Pierce Engine and new-to-the-department Pierce Mini-Pumper.
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    <b>Chrystal Sisco of Vernon with Jak and Alecia Kleczynski of Long Valley.</b>
    Chrystal Sisco of Vernon with Jak and Alecia Kleczynski of Long Valley.
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex
    Photos: Dual wetdown in Sussex