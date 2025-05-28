Home
Photos: Memorial Day Parade in Vernon
cody williams
Vernon
/
28 May 2025
The Vernon Township High School band marches in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26. (Photos by Cody Williams)
Vernon Little League players march in the parade.
Little League players and Boy Scouts march in the parade.
Firefighters march in the parade.
Members of the Wallkill Valley Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8441 Ladies Auxiliary ride in the parade.
A member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary throws candy to the crowd.
A girl picks up candy tossed to the crowd.
A blue Camaro is driven in the parade.
Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony.
The flag is raised during the ceremony.
Vernon Township High School band members prepare to play at the ceremony.
