Photos: Memorial Day Parade in Vernon

Vernon /
| 28 May 2025 | 10:30
    <b>The Vernon Township High School band marches in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26. (Photos by Cody Williams)</b>
    <b>Vernon Little League players march in the parade.</b>
    <b>Little League players and Boy Scouts march in the parade.</b>
    <b>Firefighters march in the parade.</b>
    <b>Members of the Wallkill Valley Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8441 Ladies Auxiliary ride in the parade.</b>
    <b>A member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary throws candy to the crowd.</b>
    <b>A girl picks up candy tossed to the crowd.</b>
    <b>A blue Camaro is driven in the parade.</b>
    <b>Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony.</b>
    <b>The flag is raised during the ceremony.</b>
    <b>Vernon Township High School band members prepare to play at the ceremony.</b>
