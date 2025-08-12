Home
Photos: National Night Out in Sussex County
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 12 Aug 2025 | 06:55
Rosalina Desibio has her bike helmet fitted during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Newton. At left is Brentley Foutch. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Police officers man the grill during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin.
Residents talk to Hamburg police officers during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin.
Michael Lombardo and Reese and Olivia Redden, all of Fredon, meet New Jersey State Police officers at a Coffee with a Cop event Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Jumboland Diner in Branchville. The officers are Trooper W. Weiss, Sfc. David Balbo, Lt. Gregory Redden and Capt. Robert Babitz.
Conner Trossman and Bill Gusta of Vernon pose with Hardyston police Sgt. Alan Carbery at National Night Out in Franklin.
Newton police Detective Sgt. Judy Torres, left, poses with Barbara Hunton of Newton at National Night Out in Newton.
Sussex County Sheriff’s Officer James Aumick poses at National Night Out in Newton.
Children play games at the National Night Out event in Franklin.
Tags
1
Branchville
2
Coffee with a Cop
3
Franklin
4
maria kovic
5
National Night Out
6
Newton
