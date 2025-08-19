Home
x
Photos: Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival in Vernon
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 19 Aug 2025 | 05:26
Residents draw on the walk during the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival on Thursday, Aug. 14 at Maple Grange Park in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Connor Naughton of Vernon with his chalk drawing.
Elle Savela, Eileen Prisco and Reese Savela take a break for ice cream.
Lacie Brarman of Wantage draws a rainbow.
Thomas Norberg of Vernon draws a transformer.
Girl Scouts line up cereal boxes for a domino line.
Madison Harlos and Mia Rose, both of Vernon.
