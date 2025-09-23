Home
Photos: Vernon Street Fair
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 23 Sep 2025 | 03:57
The Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Vernon Street Fair is set up on Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 13. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
A boy tries his luck at the dunk tank during the 11th annual Vernon Street Fair on Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Karate students perform during the street fair.
Maggie and Raegan Hayward of Vernon.
Elise Lachance of Jefferson and Merissa and Olivia Lachance of Vernon.
Dougie Morrica and Conner Minter, both of Vernon, pose with a fall display.
Jessica Perry and David Phalon, both of Vernon.
Kyle, Lucy, Alice and Danielle Everett of Vernon.
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
Vernon
3
Vernon Chamber of Commerce
4
Vernon Street Fair
