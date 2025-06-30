Home
Photos: Vernon Township High School graduation
cody williams
Vernon
| 30 Jun 2025 | 11:08
Members of the Vernon Township High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of graduation Thursday, June 19. (Photos by Cody Williams)
Members of the Vernon Township High School Class of 2025 who are joining the military stand to be recognized during graduation.
Valedictorian Noelle Hernandez speaks to the graduates.
Marissa Develez receives her diploma from Assistant Principal Nicholas Demsak.
Salutatorian James Bergacs sits next to a photo of Joseph Dunlop, a 2022 graduate who died June 8 at age 21.
Senior class president Chloe DeBonta speaks during the ceremony.
Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
Principal Lindsay LeDuc Young speaks to the graduating class.
Alex Fessel waits in line to accept his diploma.
Principal Lindsay LeDuc Young speaks to the graduating class.
Assistant Principal Nicholas Demsak addresses the graduating class.
Salutatorian James Bergacs speaks during the ceremony.
Graduates collect their diplomas.
Christina Ciannella is recognized for her ROTC scholarship.
MOST COMMENTED