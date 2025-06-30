x
Photos: Vernon Township High School graduation

Vernon /
| 30 Jun 2025 | 11:08
    <b>Members of the Vernon Township High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of graduation Thursday, June 19. (Photos by Cody Williams)</b>
    <b>Members of the Vernon Township High School Class of 2025 who are joining the military stand to be recognized during graduation.</b>
    <b>Valedictorian Noelle Hernandez speaks to the graduates.</b>
    <b>Marissa Develez receives her diploma from Assistant Principal Nicholas Demsak.</b>
    <b>Salutatorian James Bergacs sits next to a photo of Joseph Dunlop, a 2022 graduate who died June 8 at age 21.</b>
    <b>Senior class president Chloe DeBonta speaks during the ceremony.</b>
    <b>Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.</b>
    <b>Principal Lindsay LeDuc Young speaks to the graduating class.</b>
    <b>Alex Fessel waits in line to accept his diploma.</b>
    <b>Principal Lindsay LeDuc Young speaks to the graduating class.</b>
    <b>Assistant Principal Nicholas Demsak addresses the graduating class. </b>
    <b>Salutatorian James Bergacs speaks during the ceremony.</b>
    <b>Graduates collect their diplomas.</b>
    <b>Christina Ciannella is recognized for her ROTC scholarship.</b>
