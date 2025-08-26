Home
Photos: Wantage Day
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 26 Aug 2025 | 12:34
PSxperiment performs at Wantage Day on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Woodbourne Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
A boy pets a horse on display at Wantage Day on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Woodbourne Park.
Miss Wantage Gianna Kimkowski with township Committeeman Justin Dudzinski.
Noah Boyer of Wantage.
Yancy Kazamierski and Amanda De Stefano of Wantage.
Onyx and Sophia Margiotta of Wantage, Amelya Race of Lafayette and Shane Bywater of New York state.
Olivia Rose of Wantage poses next to a rabbit.
Mark, Emma, Angelica and Ellie Chapman of Wantage.
Jade Merkle of Wantage.
