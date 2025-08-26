x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Wantage Day

Wantage /
| 26 Aug 2025 | 12:34
    <b>PSxperiment performs at Wantage Day on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Woodbourne Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    PSxperiment performs at Wantage Day on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Woodbourne Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>A boy pets a horse on display at Wantage Day on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Woodbourne Park.</b>
    A boy pets a horse on display at Wantage Day on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Woodbourne Park.
    <b>Miss Wantage Gianna Kimkowski with township Committeeman Justin Dudzinski.</b>
    Miss Wantage Gianna Kimkowski with township Committeeman Justin Dudzinski.
    Photos: Wantage Day
    <b>Noah Boyer of Wantage.</b>
    Noah Boyer of Wantage.
    <b>Yancy Kazamierski and Amanda De Stefano of Wantage.</b>
    Yancy Kazamierski and Amanda De Stefano of Wantage.
    <b>Onyx and Sophia Margiotta of Wantage, Amelya Race of Lafayette and Shane Bywater of New York state.</b>
    Onyx and Sophia Margiotta of Wantage, Amelya Race of Lafayette and Shane Bywater of New York state.
    <b>Olivia Rose of Wantage poses next to a rabbit.</b>
    Olivia Rose of Wantage poses next to a rabbit.
    <b>Mark, Emma, Angelica and Ellie Chapman of Wantage.</b>
    Mark, Emma, Angelica and Ellie Chapman of Wantage.
    <b>Jade Merkle of Wantage.</b>
    Jade Merkle of Wantage.
    Photos: Wantage Day
    Photos: Wantage Day
    Photos: Wantage Day
    Photos: Wantage Day