Photos: Wantage fishing contest

Wantage /
| 14 Jul 2025 | 12:43
    <b>Residents take part in the annual fishing contest Saturday, July 12 at the Lake Neepaulin Beach in Wantage. It was organized by the township’s Recreation Committee. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>FI2 Warren Wisse, left, president of the Wantage Recreation Committee, measures a bass caught by Kevin Schmitz of Wantage.</b>
    <b>FI3 From left are Buz Cullinane, a member of the Wantage Recreation Committee; Nicole Dunn, the committee secretary; Miss Wantage Gianna Kimkowski; and Warren Wisse, the committee president.</b>
    <b>FI4 Liz Geiselhart and Riley Stoll of Wantage.</b>
    <b>FI5 Mike and Jacob Stanaback of Wantage.</b>
    <b>Warren Wisse, left, president of the Wantage Recreation Committee, measures a bass caught by Kevin Schmitz of Wantage.</b>
    <b>Kevin Schmitz of Wantage holds a bass he caught in the contest.</b>
    <b>Miss Wantage Gianna Kimkowski holds a device to determine the size of a fish. At right is Warren Wisse, president of the Wantage Recreation Committee.</b>
    <b>Tara, Kedon and Violet Richter of Lafayette with Kedon’s friend Talon.</b>
