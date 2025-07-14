Home
Photos: Wantage fishing contest
14 Jul 2025 | 12:43
Residents take part in the annual fishing contest Saturday, July 12 at the Lake Neepaulin Beach in Wantage. It was organized by the township’s Recreation Committee. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
FI2 Warren Wisse, left, president of the Wantage Recreation Committee, measures a bass caught by Kevin Schmitz of Wantage.
FI3 From left are Buz Cullinane, a member of the Wantage Recreation Committee; Nicole Dunn, the committee secretary; Miss Wantage Gianna Kimkowski; and Warren Wisse, the committee president.
FI4 Liz Geiselhart and Riley Stoll of Wantage.
FI5 Mike and Jacob Stanaback of Wantage.
Warren Wisse, left, president of the Wantage Recreation Committee, measures a bass caught by Kevin Schmitz of Wantage.
Kevin Schmitz of Wantage holds a bass he caught in the contest.
Miss Wantage Gianna Kimkowski holds a device to determine the size of a fish. At right is Warren Wisse, president of the Wantage Recreation Committee.
Tara, Kedon and Violet Richter of Lafayette with Kedon’s friend Talon.
