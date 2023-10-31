Plenty of fun at Sussex Day

Residents dressed in colorful costumes for Sussex Day, which featured a Halloween costume contest and parade Saturday, Oct. 21 at Brookside Park.

The free event, organized by the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Events Advisory Committee, also included entertainment, a pumpkin patch and a pie-eating contest.

Anita Anthony, committee chairwoman, said the borough has been holding the event for more than 30 years.

This year, there were free hot dogs, popcorn and refreshments. In the past, there have been food vendors, but the committee decided provide free concessions this year.

“We decided to have something for free because everything is so outrageous and people are feeling the heat,” said Councilman Mario Poggi, who was manning the concession stand.

Local farmers donated pumpkins for the pumpkin patch so people could take them home to decorate.

Anthony said 28 vendors were expected but about half canceled because of the weather. Vendors who did come represented nonprofit organizations, a couple politicians and some crafters.

Mayor Edward Meyer and his daughters Heather Olla, Sarah Meyer and Leigh Meisner judged the the Halloween costume contest.

In past years, Meyer and his wife, Lynn Marie Meyer, were the judges. She died earlier this year, and there are plans to name the Halloween parade for her.

Providing entertainment were members of 4-H Rhapsody in Color, a music and fine arts club led by Vonda Walsh. They started by singing the National Anthem, “God Bless America” and a song from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Freejays, a band from Orange County, N.Y., also played what its members call belly rubbin’ music after the pie-eating contest. This was the first time that the band played at Sussex Day.

Albert Decker won the pie-eating contest. Other contestants were Steven Babcock, Angalee Decker and Freejays band member Dan Bangyana.

Sussex Day has been held on Main Street except for the past two years. Organizers hope to hold it on Main Street again in the future.

Committee member Linda McGee, who was assisting children in making spin art, said the committee’s next event will be the Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, at Deckertown Commons.

There will be musical, dance and drama performances and readings of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” and “The Night Before Christmas.” Residents may take “elfie” photos in front of a professional backdrop.