Poker run fundraiser supports Sussex County toddler battling rare cancer

Motorcyclists, family members and community supporters gathered July 26 at the Sussex Elks Lodge for the Crusaders for Caden Poker Run & Fundraiser to benefit 2-year-old Caden, who is battling a rare and aggressive jaw tumor.

The event featured a motorcycle poker run, live music, barbecue, games and prizes. A New Jersey State Police helicopter also flew over the event in a show of support.

Caden was diagnosed with the rare tumor when he was about 15 months old. After consulting with numerous hospitals and specialists in New Jersey and neighboring states, his family connected with a surgeon in Florida who was able to remove the tumor through surgery rather than chemotherapy.

At 17 months old, Caden underwent three major surgeries to remove a tumor larger than a golf ball, reconstruct his jaw using a rib graft and place a temporary tracheostomy tube and feeding tube to aid his recovery.

Following surgery, Caden spent more than two weeks heavily sedated with his jaw wired shut and remained in Florida for more than a month while recovering. He later had to relearn how to eat, speak, sit up and walk and relied on a feeding tube for nearly a year as he adapted to his reconstructed jaw.

Over the past year, Caden has faced additional challenges, including emergency surgeries, postoperative infections, hardware rejection and repeated hospitalizations. His family said he is now being treated for a persistent staph infection involving surgical hardware, requiring ongoing specialized care in Florida.

To ensure he receives continued treatment, Caden’s family relocated to Florida to be closer to his medical team. He is expected to undergo another surgery to determine the next phase of his care.

Despite the setbacks, family members say Caden has remained resilient throughout his treatment, facing each challenge with determination and a smile.