Project Self-Sufficiency offers paid summer jobs for teens

A limited number of teens can gain paid work experience and develop job skills through the Summer Youth Employment Program at Project Self-Sufficiency, running Monday through Thursday from July 6 to Aug. 6.

Rising high school sophomores and juniors in Sussex County are eligible to apply. Admission is based on factors including family income, transportation needs and current school enrollment. Applicants must complete an assessment and interview process.

Free transportation to and from Project Self-Sufficiency will be provided, and applicants must submit references from high school staff. Students who have previously participated in the program are not eligible. Space is limited, and applications are due by June 12.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in a variety of roles, including clerical work and landscaping projects on the organization’s campus and at sites throughout the area. Teens will also receive daily classroom instruction at the organization’s Career Center, focusing on workplace etiquette, resume writing and interview skills.

“For many of these young people, the Summer Youth Employment Program is their first workplace experience,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The experience gives teens a foothold in the working world and often serves as a springboard into a future career.”

Applications can be downloaded online, and eligible candidates will be contacted to schedule interviews. For more information, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.