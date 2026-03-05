Project Self-Sufficiency to host free ‘Sister-to-Sister’ prom shop

Project Self-Sufficiency will host its annual “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop March 23-28, offering teens free prom dresses and accessories at its Newton campus.

Formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, mother-of-the-bride gowns, evening bags, jewelry, wraps, shawls and gently used shoes, will be available at no charge. Items will be displayed in a boutique-style setting, and dressing rooms will be available. No appointment is necessary, and the event is open to the public.

The shop will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. March 23-25; 3 to 8 p.m. March 26; 3 to 5 p.m. March 27; and 9 a.m. to noon March 28.

“We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special, once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon, noting that donations from the community have provided hundreds of items for this year’s event.

Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill St. in Newton. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.