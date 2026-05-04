Project Self-Sufficiency to host free virtual workshops on childhood trauma and resilience

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a series of free virtual workshops this spring aimed at increasing awareness of adverse childhood experiences and promoting resilience within the community.

The “Connections Matter” workshop and discussion series will be offered in English on May 19 at 2 p.m. and in Spanish on May 21 at 2 p.m. A third session, “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities,” is scheduled for June 17 at 3 p.m. All sessions will be held via Zoom and are open to the public.

The workshops are designed to educate participants about childhood trauma, provide support for survivors and offer strategies for prevention and healing. Discussions will focus on how strong, supportive relationships can help buffer the negative effects of trauma.

The program is intended for parents, caregivers and community providers working with school-aged children. It is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey.

Presenters will examine how adverse childhood experiences — including abuse, neglect and household dysfunction — can affect physical, emotional and cognitive development, as well as long-term health outcomes.

Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said the goal is to help create a community where children can thrive through education and supportive environments.

To register and receive login details, call 973-940-3500.