Project Self-Sufficiency to offer parenting courses for fathers and caregivers

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a series of online and in-person parenting courses beginning in June, including the 24:7 Dad program and the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program.

The 24:7 Dad program, created by the National Fatherhood Initiative, is designed for expectant and experienced fathers and focuses on nurturing and effective parenting skills.

The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. from June 23 through July 30 at Project Self-Sufficiency. Sessions will be available both in person and online. Pizza and child care will be offered for in-person participants.

The curriculum examines topics including relationships, health, emotional management, discipline and co-parenting.

“We are excited to continue offering the 24:7 Dads program to the community,” Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, said in a statement. “This curriculum invites fathers to examine their relationships with partners and children, and addresses topics like anger, competition, communication, and fun.”

Participant Sean Walker said the program helped him become more patient and improve communication with his children and partner.

The ACT Raising Safe Kids Program, developed by the American Psychological Association, will be offered via Zoom Tuesdays from June 23 through Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

The course is designed to help parents and caregivers build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems and encourage anger management while creating safe environments for children.