Public Safety Training Academy to host community open house

The Public Safety Training Academy will host a community open house Saturday, June 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at its facility, 114 Morris Turnpike.

Designed as a family-friendly, street fair-style event, the open house will give visitors an inside look at public safety training while offering entertainment and activities for all ages.

The event will feature live demonstrations highlighting firefighter and public safety training, guided facility tours, food trucks, live music, a bounce house and a dunk tank.

Families are encouraged to attend and explore interactive demonstrations designed to showcase the academy’s training programs. Organizers said the event is intended for both those considering careers in public safety and residents seeking a community event.

The academy, part of Sussex County Community College, provides hands-on training for careers in law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety and homeland security.

In addition to career-focused programs, the academy offers continuing education, certifications and specialized training for active public safety personnel. Officials also noted that a new outdoor gun range for law enforcement training is under development.

“This event is a great opportunity for the community to connect with public safety professionals and see firsthand the training and dedication behind these essential careers,” John Dixon, PSTA director, said in a statement.

The event is free and open to the public.