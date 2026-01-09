x
Rental community holds grand opening

Vernon. Vernon Township Mayor Antony Rossi assisted on Wednesday with the ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of Theta Grove, a 55-and-older community in Vernon Township.

Vernon Township /
| 09 Jan 2026 | 12:53
    <b>Vernon Township Mayor Anthony Rossi cuts the ribbon on a 55-plus rental community.</b>
