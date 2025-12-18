Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Fitch named Senior of the Year
Vernon. Sharon Fitch was named the Vernon Township Senior of the Year on Dec. 15 at the Minerals Hotel.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 18 Dec 2025 | 03:13
Sharon Fitch was named the Senior of the Year on Dec. 15. She's shown with Vernon Township Mayor Anthony Rossi.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Romayne Sweeney of Pennsylvania is shown with Barbara Petrulak of Vernon.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Barbara Petrulak
2
maria kovic
3
Minerals Hotel
4
Romayne Sweeney
5
Sharon Fitch
6
Vernon
7
Vernon Senior of the Year
8
Vernon Township Mayor Anthony Rossi
RELATED NEWS
Vernon Township Mayor Anthony Rossi cuts the ribbon with the owners of AQUAPURE on Saturday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
AQUAPURE holds grand opening
Vernon Township lit its Christmas tree on Friday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Vernon hosts annual tree lighting
Anthony Berardi, County Commissioner Jill Space and Alex Berardi posing for me. Berardi Building Co., LLC, won the Redevelopment Award.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
SCEDP honors local businesses, leaders
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED