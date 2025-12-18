x
Fitch named Senior of the Year

Vernon. Sharon Fitch was named the Vernon Township Senior of the Year on Dec. 15 at the Minerals Hotel.

| 18 Dec 2025 | 03:13
    <b>Sharon Fitch was named the Senior of the Year on Dec. 15. She's shown with Vernon Township Mayor Anthony Rossi.</b>
    <b>Romayne Sweeney of Pennsylvania is shown with Barbara Petrulak of Vernon.</b>
