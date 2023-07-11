Residents gather for music, ice cream

Live music and ice cream - what more do you want on a summer evening?

The first Ice Cream Social & Jam of the summer was held Friday evening, July 7 at Deckertown Commons on Main Street in Sussex.

The next one will be Aug. 25.

Raj Trivedi handed out free ice pops and ice cream sandwiches to anyone who attended the event. His parents own Ratti’s News, a convenience and coffee shop on Main Street.

“We love doing anything that helps the community,” he said, adding that Ratti’s News has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years.

Kingsland Explosion, a local band, provided the music.

The event was organized by the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Events Advisory Committee.

Ani Anthony, head of the committee, said it has sponsored ice cream socials since 2020. “We were looking on doing some outdoor events during Covid because all our typical events were canceled.”

The committee works under the direction of Councilman Mario Poggi; its members are Anthony, Virginia Yorke, Damaris Lira and Carlo D’Ambrosi.

The committee also organizes the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Little Royals Pageant, Sussex Day and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

D’Ambrosi hosts an origami workshop on the third Wednesday of every month at the Sussex Boro Community Center.

“We are always trying new events to get the community out here,” said Anthony.