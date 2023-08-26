Rossi joins Rinker, Shortway in mayor’s race

Three candidates will compete for mayor of Vernon in the Nov. 7 election.

Because the township’s municipal elections are nonpartisan, candidates had until Thursday, Aug. 24 to file petitions to get their names on the general-election ballot.

The mayoral candidates are Sally Rinker, Anthony Rossi and Harry Shortway. The term is for four years.

Incumbents Bradley Sparta and Margaret “Peg” Distasi are seeking re-election to the Township Council. They are running for two seats with four-year terms along with William Higgins.

Sparta was elected to the council in 2022 after serving on the Board of Education. Higgins also is a former school board member.

Distasi was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council Feb. 6. Former council president Brian Lynch resigned his seat in January.

There also are three candidates vying for one council seat with a two-year term. They are Jessica DeBenedetto, Mark Heftler and Daniel Storey.