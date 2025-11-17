Rutgers offers gardening science program

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County is offering an 11-class gardening science program beginning Feb. 5 for home gardeners and residents interested in becoming Certified Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers.

The program includes expert-led instruction and access to online resources. After completing the course, Master Gardener intern volunteers receive additional training at no extra cost. Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers support the university’s outreach efforts across the county through educational programs, demonstrations, projects and garden helpline services.

The course costs $250. Topics include botany, soil science, entomology, plant pathology, composting, vegetable gardening, woody and ornamental plants, and lawn care.

Classes will run Feb. 5 through April 23 on Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In-person sessions will be held at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension office, 130 Morris Turnpike, Newton, with limited seating. Live online participation will be available simultaneously.