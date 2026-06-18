SCCC criminal justice program prepares students for careers in public service

Sussex County Community College is preparing students for careers in law enforcement, corrections, homeland security and other public service professions through its Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

The program is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the American criminal justice system while developing critical thinking, communication and analytical skills needed for success in the field. It also serves as a pathway for students planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“The Criminal Justice program offers students a strong academic foundation while exposing them to the many career opportunities available within the justice system,” said Dawn Flanders, program coordinator. “Whether students plan to enter the workforce or continue their education, SCCC prepares them with the skills necessary to pursue their career path.”

Students enrolled in the program study criminal law, criminology, corrections, policing, ethics, constitutional law and the court system. Coursework examines the causes of crime, the structure and function of criminal justice agencies and the legal principles that govern the justice system.

The program also offers a Cybercrime and Digital Forensics course, which introduces students and working professionals to cybercrime investigations, digital evidence and investigative techniques used by law enforcement agencies to combat technology-based crimes. The hybrid course is designed for students pursuing careers in criminal justice or cybersecurity, as well as current law enforcement officers seeking college credits.

College officials said one of the program’s advantages is its transferability. Graduates can continue their education through transfer agreements with four-year institutions. Eligible students may also participate in the SCCC-Ramapo College 3+1 pathway, allowing them to complete their junior year on the Sussex County campus and earn a bachelor’s degree at a reduced cost.

As demand for public safety and community service professionals continues to grow, the college said it remains committed to providing affordable and accessible educational opportunities that prepare students for careers in the field.

More information about the Criminal Justice program is available through Sussex County Community College. Interested students may apply online or contact Flanders for additional details.