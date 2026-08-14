SCCC Fall enrollment up 10% as classes fill quickly

There is still time for students to register for the fall semester at Sussex County Community College, but prospective students are encouraged to complete the process soon to secure seats in the classes they need.

The college has seen a 10% increase in applications compared with this time last year, reflecting growing interest in its affordable, career-focused and transfer programs.

“We are excited about the incredible momentum we are seeing heading into the fall semester,” said Dr. Jamie Borger, executive director of Student Success at SCCC. “A 10% increase in applications demonstrates that students and families recognize the value of the education we provide. There is still time to enroll, and we want to make sure students know that we are here to help them throughout the process.”

The fall semester begins Sept. 8.

Students returning to campus also will see improvements made throughout the college over the summer. SCCC has invested in capital improvement projects aimed at enhancing academic and student spaces and creating a more welcoming and modern campus environment.

Recent investments include improvements to facilities and infrastructure, as well as continued development of specialized learning environments supporting the college’s career and technical education programs.

SCCC offers associate degrees and certificates designed to prepare students for employment, career advancement or transfer to a four-year college or university. Programs are available in healthcare, business, education, public safety, technology, skilled trades, science, the arts and other high-demand fields.

Students still considering their options can contact the college’s admissions team for assistance exploring programs, understanding financial aid opportunities, reviewing academic options and completing enrollment requirements.

“We don’t want students to assume that they have missed their opportunity,” Borger said. “There is still time to register for the fall semester and start classes on Sept. 8.”

The online application is free.