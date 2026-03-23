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SCCC hosts spring extravaganza

Newton. Sussex County Community College hosted a Spring Extravaganza on March 21, which included an Easter Egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Wantage /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 10:27
    <b>Everleigh Shane hugs the Easter Bunny.</b>
    Everleigh Shane hugs the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Ellie Chapman of WAntage is shown holding her spring craft.</b>
    Ellie Chapman of WAntage is shown holding her spring craft. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jamie and Branch Borger of Newton show off their eggs.</b>
    Jamie and Branch Borger of Newton show off their eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>The Sussex County Community College softball team poses with the Easter Bunny.</b>
    The Sussex County Community College softball team poses with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)