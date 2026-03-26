SCCC opens fall registration with new career-focused programs

Sussex County Community College has opened registration for its fall semester, offering students expanded academic options, workforce-focused certificates and transfer opportunities designed to support a range of educational and career goals.

College officials said students enrolling for the fall can choose from associate degree and certificate programs tailored for first-time college students, returning learners and those seeking to complete degrees or gain job-ready skills.

Among the new offerings are an associate degree in sports management, a patient care technician certificate, and certificates of achievement in American Sign Language and entrepreneurship. Administrators said the additions are intended to align with changing workforce demands and regional employment needs.

The college continues to offer programs in arts, sciences, business, fine arts and technical education, with an emphasis on small class sizes, faculty support and hands-on learning.

Students planning to continue their education after graduation can take advantage of articulation agreements with four-year colleges and universities that allow credits to transfer toward bachelor’s and graduate degree programs. The college also offers a bachelor’s degree in elementary education on campus through a partnership with Ramapo College of New Jersey.

Officials said affordability remains a key focus, with financial aid available through state and federal programs, including New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority’s Free College initiative for eligible students who complete the FAFSA.

Students seeking shorter-term training can also enroll in career and technical education programs that provide industry credentials and workforce preparation.

College officials encouraged early registration so students can secure preferred schedules and use available interest-free payment plans.

Applications are free and available through the college’s admissions office.