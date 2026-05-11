Seniors eligible for free farmers market produce program

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Senior Services has announced the return of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program for 2026.

The program provides eligible residents age 60 and older with a one-time $40 electronic benefit, issued as a QR code, to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands throughout New Jersey.

Distribution of the benefits will begin June 1 and continue through Sept. 30 at the Division of Senior Services office, located on the first floor of One Spring St. in Newton.

To qualify, seniors must be Sussex County residents and meet income requirements. Annual income limits are $29,526 for a single person or $40,034 for a married couple. Monthly income limits are $2,461 for individuals and $3,337 for couples. The limits remain in effect through June 30, 2027.

Applicants must provide proof of age, residency and income. Acceptable proof of residency and age includes a driver’s license or utility or phone bill. Proof of income may include a 2025 tax return, Social Security benefit statement, current pay stub or SNAP verification. Officials noted that PAAD cards are no longer accepted as proof of eligibility.

Seniors who do not provide proof of income may self-declare their income by signing a form.

Benefits must be used by Nov. 30.

Homebound seniors may designate a proxy to receive the benefit on their behalf.