Spring 5K on Saturday in Vernon

The Vernon Spring 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 24 at Maple Grange Park.

Race bibs and T-shirts may be picked up at 8 a.m.

All runners and walkers are welcome.

All proceeds from the race will go to Benny Torres and his family to help him beat brain cancer.

He is a Vernon resident who defied the odds at 4 years old when he underwent surgery to fight a tumor that was wrapped around his brain stem. Now 8, he has to undergo another surgery.

The race costs $40 in advance and $50 on Race Day.

To register online, go to runsignup.com/Race/Info/NJ/Vernon/VernonSpring5K