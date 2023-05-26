Star watch tonight at Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge

Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will host a night under the stars Friday, May 26 at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Members will set up telescopes to view the moon, Mars, Venus and the spring constellations starting at 8:30 p.m.

Volunteer astronomers will point out features on the moon visible through the telescope, identify the constellations and share the folklore associated with them.

People of all ages are welcome.

Those who have telescopes may bring them. Volunteers will provide guidance in setting up and using the equipment.

In case of rain or heavy cloud cover the event will be postponed to Saturday, May 27 and a notice will be posted on the Friends’ Facebook page.

Astronomy nights are scheduled each month at the refuge. The next one will be at 9 p.m. June 23.

For information, contact the Friends at wallkillfriends@gmail.com or (973) 702-7266 ext. 15.