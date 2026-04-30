Submit your photo: Mother’s Day look-alikes

We’re inviting readers to share photos of moms and their children who share an unmistakable resemblance for a special Mother’s Day feature in the newspaper.

Whether you’re submitting a photo of yourself, your significant other or your mother, we want to hear from you. Use the form below to send in your favorite look-alike photo by Monday, May 4 at 10 a.m. We’ll include as many submissions in the paper as space permits.

Trouble using the form? Email your photo, the names of the people in the photo, and your town to: comm.engage@strausnews.com