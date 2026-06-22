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Sussex Borough crowns Little Royals
Sussex. Sussex Borough crowned its Royal Court on June 20.
maria kovic
Sussex Borough
/
| 22 Jun 2026 | 12:21
Mini Miss Sussex is Bayleigh Freeman, Mini Mister Sussex is Siraiah Brand, Little Miss Sussex is Sophia Daidone, Little Mister Sussex is Jasper Decker, Junior Mister Sussex is Isaiah Benner, Miss Sussex is Paige Decker.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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