Robert Holowach was sworn in as the new mayor of Sussex Borough at the council’s annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, Jan. 2.

He succeeds Edward Meyer, who did not run for re-election.

Also taking the oath of office were new council members Nicholas Southard and Martin Kokoruda.

The three Republicans were elected Nov. 7. Holowach, who had been council president, was unopposed.

Southard and Kokoruda defeated Democrat Emily Downs in races for two council seats.