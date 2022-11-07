Sussex council approves marketing theatre, parking lots

The Sussex Borough Council on Nov. 1 officially approved marketing the former Crescent Theatre and the adjacent Harrison Street parking lot for sale.

The theatre is located at 74 Fountain Square and the parking lot’s official address is 11-17 Harrison St.

The opening bid date for both properties will be Dec. 15, the Thursday before the council’s final meeting of December. There is no minimum bid for the theatre, but the council set a minimum of $106,900 for the Harrison Street property.

The theatre bid specification has two options: the first of which is to keep the property as a community theatre. If it does not, the property would result to borough ownership. The second option would be for the property to be free of those restrictions.

Council members have expressed their desire to keep the property a theatre.

“Whoever puts the bids in has to be aware that they have to put a bid in for both options,” township attorney Frank McGovern said. “Otherwise, it’s disqualified.”

Council President Robert Holowach said the borough was recently contacted by a prospective buyer who wants to see the theatre building.

The Harrison Street property has no options or proposed restrictions.