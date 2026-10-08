Sussex County Charter School for Technology opens new cafeteria

Sussex County Charter School for Technology celebrated the opening of its new cafeteria Oct. 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by students, families, staff, trustees and elected officials.

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. joined the school community for the ceremony at the public charter middle school, which serves students in grades six through eight.

Other guests included state Sen. Parker Space, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, Sussex County Commissioner Deputy Director Jack DeGroot and commissioners Chris Carney, David Silverthorne and Alan Henderson. Board President Jason Apter and Superintendent Noreen Lazariuk also attended.

The dedicated cafeteria allows the school to move meal service out of its gymnasium and reorganize existing space to better support instruction and recreation.

“Every decision we make begins with one question: Is this best for our students?” Lazariuk said. “This new cafeteria gives our students a dedicated place to gather and share meals while helping us make better use of our instructional and recreational spaces.”

Following the ceremony, students led small-group tours of the new facility and shared their perspectives on life at the school.

The opening follows the school’s latest five-year charter renewal and approval to increase enrollment from 225 to 240 students. The school has a waiting list of more than 130 students, reflecting continued interest from families throughout Sussex County.

Sussex County Charter School for Technology combines a technology-focused educational mission with an emphasis on student needs and creating an environment that supports learning and community.