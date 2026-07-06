Sussex County Community College, JCP&L plant 100 trees across campus

Sussex County Community College partnered with Jersey Central Power & Light and FirstEnergy’s New Jersey Green Team to plant approximately 100 tree saplings across the college campus and the Public Safety Training Academy.

The initiative, part of FirstEnergy’s Community Tree Program, focused on sustainability, environmental stewardship and student engagement. FirstEnergy employees volunteered alongside Sussex County Community College students to plant native and regionally appropriate species, including redbud, sweetgum, black gum and pin oak.

According to FirstEnergy, its Green Teams planted more than 30,000 trees across its five-state service territory in 2025, bringing the total planted since 2020 to more than 131,000. In New Jersey alone, JCP&L employees have planted and distributed more than 1,850 trees in 2026.

”The Community Tree Program is just one component of our commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Alix Hayes, JCP&L’s Green Team lead. “Through innovative recycling programs, tree and pollinator garden events and community revitalization efforts, JCP&L’s Green Team members are able to volunteer their time and expertise to build greener, cleaner and healthier places to work, live and raise a family in the Garden State.”

FirstEnergy’s Community Tree Program provides trees to municipalities, schools and nonprofit organizations to improve air quality, expand tree canopy coverage, increase energy efficiency and restore natural habitats.

The project also builds on the partnership between the college and FirstEnergy. In September 2025, the FirstEnergy Foundation awarded Sussex County Community College a $10,000 grant to support its Electrical Lineworker Student Support Initiative. The funding established a tool-loaner program that provides climbing belts, fall protection equipment and other safety gear to students facing financial barriers.

College officials said the tree planting will provide long-term environmental benefits while enhancing the campus for students, employees and visitors.