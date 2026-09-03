Sussex County Historical Society to host History Day

The Sussex County Historical Society will host History Day 2026 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 79 Main St. in Newton.

The free event will celebrate Sussex County’s history and local heritage with activities for residents of all ages.

The event will feature live music, local vendors, craftsmen and demonstrations, animals and food available for purchase.

Organizers invite residents to bring family and friends to learn more about the people, places, traditions and craftsmanship that have shaped Sussex County.

Admission is free.

History Day 2026 is sponsored by Planet Networks and presented by the Sussex County Historical Society.