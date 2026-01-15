Sussex County Library launches February Winter Reading Challenge

The Sussex County Library System is inviting residents of all ages to take part in its 2026 Winter Reading Challenge, titled Reading Revolution.

The program runs throughout February and does not require advance registration. Participants may read or listen to books or magazines and submit raffle tickets at any library branch to qualify for prizes.

Readers can begin Feb. 1 by selecting any reading material. Raffle tickets may be submitted at local branches from Feb. 2 through Feb. 28.

One winner will be chosen in each age group at every SCLS location. Adult winners will receive a winter reading bundle that includes an SCLS foldable tote, campfire mug and a $25 Weis Markets gift card. Children ages 12 and younger and teens ages 13-18 will qualify for a tote, mug and a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card. Children also will receive a bonus gift from Highlights magazine when they return their first raffle ticket, while supplies last.

Participation is open to Sussex County Library System cardholders. Winners will be contacted in early March.