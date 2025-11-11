Sussex County NJ Food Pantries: Visit or Donate

Andover Presbyterian Church Food Pantry & Thrift Shop
15 Lenape Road, Andover, NJ 07821
973-786-5094
www.morrissussexresourcenet.org/search/andover-presbyterian-church-food-pantry-thrift-shop
Bodhi Monastery Food Pantry Program
67 Lawrence Road, Branchville, NJ 07826
973-940-0711
www.bodhimonastery.org
Branchville United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Thrift Shop
8 Broad St., Franklin, NJ 07416
973-948-3749
www.branchvilleumcnj.org
Catholic Family & Community Services Food Pantry and Thrift Store
48 Wyker Road, Franklin, NJ 07416
973-209-0123
www.catholicharities.org
Church of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry
200 Route 23, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438
973-875-0919
www.goodshepherdwantage.org
Crossroads at Holy Faith Lutheran Church Food Pantry
104 Paradise Road, Newton, NJ 07860
973-697-6060
www.holyfaith.org
First Baptist Church Newton Food Pantry
110 Main St., Newton, NJ 07860
973-383-9757
www.firstbaptistnewton.com
First Presbyterian Church of Branchville Food Pantry
3 Wantage Avenue / PO Box 1, Newton, NJ 07860
973-948-3495
www.fpcbranchville.org
Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Food Pantry
48 Tranquility Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848
973-786-6631
www.goodshepherdrc.org
Harvest Home Foods Heritage
100 Quarry Road, Sussex, NJ 07461
973-827-4076
www.scarc.org
Harvest House Soup Kitchen
37 Main Street, Vernon, NJ 07461
973-875-6445
www.harvesthousenj.org
Holy Counselor Lutheran Church Food Pantry
68 Sand Hill Road, Hopatcong, NJ 07843
973-827-5251
www.hc-lutheranchurch.org
Hopatcong West Side United Methodist Church Food Pantry & Thrift Shop
16 Maxim Drive, Lafayette, NJ 07848
973-398-0846
www.hopatcongwestsideumc.org
Lafayette Federated Church Food Pantry
180 Route 15, Newton, NJ 07461
973-383-4461
www.lfc.org
Manna House Soup Kitchen
(Entrance in back of First Presbyterian Church of Newton)
54 High St., Swartswood, NJ 07877
973-579-6517
www.fpcnewtonnj.org/manna-house.html
Mother Theresa Food Pantry
24 Halsted Street, Newton, NJ 07860
973-383-1985
www.stjosephnewton.org
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Food Pantry
203 Newton-Swartswood Road, Branchville, NJ 07826
973-383-3566
www.olmcswartswood.com
Our Lady Queen of Peace Food Pantry
209 Route 206, Newton, NJ 07860
973-948-3185
www.olqpbranchville.org
Samaritan Inn Food Pantry and Community Case Management Program
901 Swartswood Road, Newton, NJ 07860
973-940-8872
www.samaritaninn.org
SCARC-Harvest Home Food Hampton Pantry
4 Camre Drive, Newton, NJ 07860
973-383-7000
Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation
Sparta, NJ 07871
973-300-9878
www.sojikids.org
Sparta Community Food Pantry
99 Demerest Road, Vernon, NJ 07462
862-266-0563
www.fpcsparta.org
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
614 Route 517, Sandyston, NJ 07826
973-827-3248 x 143
www.stfrancisvernon.org
St. Thomas the Apostle Church Food Pantry
210 Route 206 North, Newton, NJ 07860
973-948-2296
www.saintjamesthomas.org
Sussex County Food Pantry/ Division of Social Services
83 Spring Street, Suite 203, Sussex, NJ 07461
973-383-3600
www.sussex.nj.us
83 Spring St. suite 203, Hamburg, NJ 07419
Sussex County Meals on Wheels
48 Wyker Road, Wantage, NJ 07461
Sussex Help Center Food Pantry
20 Main Street, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-702-1922
www.foodbanks.net
Vernon United Methodist Church Food Pantry & Clothing Ministry
303 Route 94, Branchville, NJ 07826
973-764-3188
www.vernonumc.org