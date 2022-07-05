Sussex County’s 9th Annual Veterans Picnic announced

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, Municipal Alliance, and the Veterans Committee welcome veterans and their families to attend the 9th Annual Veterans Picnic. This event will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at the American Legion Post 213, located at 915 Route 23 (North), Sussex. The picnic will include live music, giveaways, tables with veteran’s service information, and a homemade BBQ. Please note that food will be served between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

Various service providers will be present to offer information and assistance regarding programs available to veterans and their families. Agencies scheduled to participate in the picnic include the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Sussex County Community College, Catholic Family and Community Services, Sussex County Division of Senior Services, Sussex County Municipal Alliance, and the Sussex County Mental Health Board.

Veterans Committee members would like veterans and their families to, “share an afternoon with your fellow veterans with fine food and comradery.” Pre-registration for this event is required by August 12, 2022. For additional information and to RSVP for the picnic, please contact the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext.1221, or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.