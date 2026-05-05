Sussex County sets hearing on $132.2M budget

A public hearing and final vote on the proposed $132,242,834 fiscal year 2026 county budget are scheduled to take place at the May 13 Sussex County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The spending plan, according to County Administrator Christina Marks, represents a tax levy increase of $4,787,751, or 4.39% before any new construction. Those owning a home assessed at the county average of $310,088 can expect an average county tax bill increase of $52.

“However this fluctuates as this estimate is based on equalized value, so some residents could see an increase, and some could see a decrease based on the ratables in their town and their assessed value,” she said.

Navigating non-discretionary costs is a continuing challenge as an 18.2 percent increase in healthcare premiums has resulted in a $3.5 million increase in health insurance costs. Marks said the county’s decision to maintain its health insurance plan instead of participating in the State Health Benefits Program prevented county premiums from rising by 36.5%.

Marks said there are no layoffs or service reductions in the budget.

”Our 2026 budget is designed to sustain the high quality of life our residents expect without compromising our long-term financial health,” said Sussex County Board of Commissioners Director Jill Space. “By managing our own benefits and debt strategies, we are shielding our taxpayers from the much higher volatility occurring elsewhere in the state.”

The public hearing for the 2026 budget will be held at 6 p.m. on May 13 at the County Administrative Center in Newton. Final adoption is also scheduled for that evening.