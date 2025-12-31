Sussex County to host Service of Healing, Recovery and Support

The Sussex County Faith Community Council, in collaboration with the Coalition for Health and Safe Communities, a program of the Center for Prevention and Counseling, will host a Service of Healing, Recovery and Support on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Living Waters Fellowship in Newton.

The gathering will celebrate faith and fellowship while offering support to people affected by addiction and recovery. All members of the community are invited to attend.

The two-part service begins at 3 p.m. and will feature music, testimony and prayer. Following the service, from 4 to 5 p.m., attendees are invited to stay for fellowship and refreshments.

On-site donations will be collected to support the new food pantry at the Spring Street Harm Reduction Center. Organizers ask attendees to bring shelf-stable, non-perishable items such as ready-made meals, canned soup or pasta, cereal, shelf-stable milk, granola or protein bars, canned chicken or tuna, pasta and sauce, rice, snacks, peanut butter, jelly, crackers or instant oatmeal.

“This is a truly special gathering for people and faith leaders from different traditions to unite through prayer—for one another and for our community affected by addiction,” said Katie Walker, recovery director at the Center for Prevention and Counseling.