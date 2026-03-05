Sussex County to host veterans appreciation luncheon

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Senior Services, Catholic Charities Veteran Services and the Veterans Committee will host an appreciation luncheon for Sussex County veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club.

The event will feature presentations from veteran organizations, information tables, giveaways and entertainment. Service providers will be available to offer information and assistance about programs for veterans and their families.

Organizers said the luncheon is intended to honor the sacrifices of local veterans while sharing information about available services.

Pre-registration is required by April 17. To RSVP or for more information, call the Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277, or email seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.