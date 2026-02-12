Sussex library promotes Rapid Reads collection for adults

The Sussex County Library System is highlighting its Rapid Reads collection, a selection of short books for adult readers who prefer engaging stories in a condensed format.

The high-interest titles feature mature themes and fast-paced plots intended to make reading more accessible. Library officials say the books are especially useful for adults with memory or attention challenges and for readers looking to finish a book more quickly than a traditional novel.

“SCLS is committed to offering collections and resources that meet the variety of interests and needs in our community,” Library Director Will Porter said. “From accessible print formats like Rapid Reads to experiential resources such as our Museum Passes and Library of Things, we want every community member to find materials that inform, entertain, and support lifelong learning.”

Readers can browse the Rapid Reads collection online or visit a local branch. More information about the library’s catalog and services is available on the Sussex County Library System website.

The collection is part of the library system’s monthly spotlight series, which features unique collections tailored to a range of interests and needs. Officials said the series is intended to help residents discover new ways to use library resources throughout the year.