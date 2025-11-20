Sussex Middle School students shine at Junior Honors Chorus

Fifteen Sussex Middle School chorus students performed Nov. 13 at Vernon Township High School as part of the Sussex County Junior Honors Concert.

The students spent several weeks preparing through evening rehearsals and individual practice. Many placed within the top 10 of their voice parts during auditions, underscoring the strength of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District’s choral program.

Sussex Middle School choral director Mrs. Westling was selected to conduct the Sussex County Junior Honors Chorus this year, an honor that district officials said reflects her dedication to music education.

School officials said they are proud of the students’ performance and look forward to continuing the district’s participation in county-level music events.