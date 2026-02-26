Sussex Middle School to Present ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’

Students at Sussex Middle School will present The Little Mermaid Jr. on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m.

Over the past three months, students in grades 5-8 have rehearsed to bring the stage adaptation of the 1989 Disney classic, The Little Mermaid, to life. Musical numbers include “Under the Sea,” “She’s in Love,” “Les Poisson” and “Part of Your World.”

The story follows Ariel, a teenage mermaid who dreams of life in the human world. After rescuing and falling in love with Prince Eric, Ariel defies her father, King Triton, and turns to the sea witch Ursula, setting off a chain of events involving her friends Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle.

Eighth-graders Lillian Aragona and Michael Conover star as Ariel and Prince Eric. Natalia DaRonco portrays Sebastian, Victoria Torres plays Ursula, Alana Rohel appears as Scuttle and Grace Lowin takes on the role of Flounder. Jabez Rajan plays King Triton, Trevor Bernice is Grimsby, Trevor Werman is Flotsam, Kaydence O’Brien is Jetsam, Audrey Osborne portrays Chef Louis, Tanner Bernice appears as the pilot and Amaleigh Walsh plays Carlotta.

Norah Bradley, Ava Faccone, Mia Molina, Carly Vandervalk, Zoey Cosh and Aerabella Coursen-Budd portray Ariel’s sisters and maidens featured in several musical numbers, including “Daughters of Triton” and “She’s in Love.” Additional students perform as sailors, sea creatures, gulls and cooks.