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Sussex-Wantage celebrates America’s 250th with parade, fireworks
Sussex. Residents celebrated America’s 250th anniversary July 19 with a parade through Sussex Borough followed by music, children’s activities, food trucks and fireworks at Woodbourne Park.
maria kovic
America
/
| 20 Jul 2026 | 11:31
The color guard marches with the flag.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Spectators watch the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The Kittatinny Mountain Fire Dept. participated in the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
A fire truck is shown in the parade.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
K&A Towing drives by on a flatbed.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
A reenactor waves to the crowd.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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