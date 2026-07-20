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Sussex-Wantage celebrates America’s 250th with parade, fireworks

Sussex. Residents celebrated America’s 250th anniversary July 19 with a parade through Sussex Borough followed by music, children’s activities, food trucks and fireworks at Woodbourne Park.

America /
| 20 Jul 2026 | 11:31
    <b>The color guard marches with the flag.</b>
    The color guard marches with the flag. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Spectators watch the parade.</b>
    Spectators watch the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>The Kittatinny Mountain Fire Dept. participated in the parade.</b>
    The Kittatinny Mountain Fire Dept. participated in the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>A fire truck is shown in the parade.</b>
    A fire truck is shown in the parade. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>K&amp;A Towing drives by on a flatbed.</b>
    K&A Towing drives by on a flatbed. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>A reenactor waves to the crowd.</b>
    A reenactor waves to the crowd. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)