Sussex-Wantage school board fills vacancy

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education on Oct. 27 unanimously appointed Stephanie Tortorella to its vacant seat.

The seat was vacated on Sept. 22 when former Sussex Borough representative Georgeanna Stoll resigned her seat after selling her home to her daughter and moving out of the area.

Tortorella was the only candidate to apply for the vacated seat. She lives in Sussex Borough and went to Sussex-Wantage schools when she was a child. She has two children, one of which is in the school system, the younger of which will be in school “soon, but not too soon,” she said.

“This seems like a really good opportunity,” Tortorella said and then joked that “my husband says I need a hobby.”