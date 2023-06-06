Teen to host concert, album-release party Saturday

Julia Crafton of Highland Lakes will host an album-release party and free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Highland Lakes Clubhouse.

Crafton, 17, and her band will be celebrating the release of her second album, “Nothing.”

The official release will be Friday, June 9 at the Bitter End on Bleeker Street in New York City.

Crafton, a junior/senior at Vernon Township High School, will be graduating this month, having accelerated her courses to finish in three years.

She plans to pursue music full-time and has a third album and a Broadway musical in the works.