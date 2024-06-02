Turning pavement into art

Dozens of residents showed off their artistic skills in the seventh annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, June 1 in Vernon.

The free event at Maple Grange Park was organized by township’s Board of Recreation.

A total of 65 people registered in six categories for children and one category for adults age 19 and older. The chalk and other accessories, such as spray bottles and shading tools, were provided for the artists.

In the pavilion, there was free popcorn, water and ice pops. If the artists wanted a break from drawing or finished early, a table was set up for rock painting.

The DJ, Allan Boles, was set up in the pavilion.

The Board of Recreation plans events throughout the year. Because the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival has been successful in previous years, board members wanted to do it again.

Volunteer Joyce Brensinger, a former Board of Recreation member, originally suggested the idea. “They do this in New York City so I thought it would be fun,” she said.

Along the walking path near the pavilion, many squares were drawn with chalk. When artists arrived, they were assigned a square.

Although many of the artists were from Vernon, the event was open to anyone.

Janely Zayas brought her daughter Jaliann Castillo and her mother, Josphine Reyes, who lives in Elmwood Park.

Artist Jill Dunlop of West Milford was the judge. Winners received ribbons and all entrants took home a prize.

Winners in the adult category were Christine Mentone in first place followed by her daughter Leanna Mentone in second and Kasey Bryson in third.