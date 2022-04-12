Two area students to attend Rotary awards

Wallkill Valley Rotary Club has announced 2 exceptional students have chosen chosen to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA): Zachary Diaz of High Point Regional High School and Brian Hall of Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

RYLA is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary District 7475 where you develop your skills as a leader while having fun and making connections. RYLA will be held June 10-12 at Drew University in Madison.

All attendees must be between their junior and senior years of high school. About 80 students attend annually. The program includes presentations by top business and community leaders along with motivational speakers.

Carolyn J. King

6 Country Lane

Sussex, NJ 07461

973-875-2090

C 973-563-3982

Fx 888 303 1643

Please consider the environment before printing this email.

The information in this email may be confidential and is intended for theaddressee only. Any unauthorized use, dissemination of the information orcopying of this message is prohibited. If you are not the intendedaddressee, please notify the sender immediately and delete this message.