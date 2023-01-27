Two Vernon school administrators drop ‘acting’ from titles

The Vernon Township Board of Education approved full status for two acting administrators at its meeting Jan. 19.

Kristen Gudenkauf was appointed principal of Cedar Mountain Primary School, starting Jan. 20, at an annual salary of $149,000.

Brian James was appointed assistant principal of the high school, effective Jan. 20, at an annual salary of $103,613.

Gudenkauf was approved by a 7-1-1 vote, with Joseph Sweeney abstaining, while James was approved 8-1. Theresa Scura Coughlin voted against both.

Nick Demsach, president of the Vernon Township Administration Association, spoke in favor of both appointments. The two administrators have served in acting roles for 3½ months with “fidelity, honor, integrity and respect,” he said.

“I think they will serve the students and staff of the VTSD for many years to come as they have been doing,.”

Spending review

The board is considering forming an ad hoc committee to look at spending on sports, clubs and other after-school activities. The committee also would look at participation numbers.

Board member Martin O’Donnell suggested the committee, which may be formed after the budget season.

”Between the sports and clubs spending, we just want to make sure there isn’t really any large inequities that would make certain students decide they’re doing this rather than this,” he said.

Business Administrator Patricia Radcliffe-Lee has assembled the costs of athletics and busing for the proposed budget. “For the budget next year, the estimates for these things are broken down by different activities. I don’t have participating numbers for any activities.”

Coach and adviser stipends are part of the personnel budget.

“I haven’t done anything about the academic clubs, except if there was transportation involved or anticipated,” she said.

Board president Kelly Mitchell said she was concerned about adding data collection to Radcliffe-Lee’s work.

“I think the committee can take a little bit off of Pat’s shoulders on this one and go out and get things like participation and things like that, and then take the data and turn that around,” O’Donnell said.

Board member Ray Zimmerman expressed concern that some sports teams have a limited number of spots and participation can be cyclical.

“The wrestling team was almost gone, and now the wrestling team is big again,” he said. “We added girls’ wrestling, which I don’t know the numbers, but I know it’s pretty successful. I know from coaching hockey, I went from 35 (students) one year to 11 another year.”

Board member Jennifer Pellet said some sports and activities are more expensive than others. “You don’t want to say, ‘Oh, you can only spend this much per student on any activity,’ and then if the activity is too expensive, too bad, because it’s not fair. It’s got to be very nuanced.”

Student representative Colin Geisen endorsed the committee. At the beginning of the year, he said he thought some clubs are underfunded compared with some sports teams.

Board member Justin Annunziata said the review is warranted but he doesn‘t want it to take time away from the central office preparing the budget.